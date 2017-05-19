Norfolk man accused in murder-for-hire case

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused in a murder-for-hire case in Hampton last year was tracked down in the Philippines and is now back in the U.S.

The Hampton Police Division says a man contacted the department on August 25 and said he was solicited to kill someone.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, 28-year-old Yoshikoson Haddon, fled the country. According to search warrants filed in the case, Haddon is accused of paying someone $5,000 to kill a woman.

Hampton Police got a warrant for Haddon’s arrest and with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service, Haddon was located and later extradited back to the United States.

Haddon is a former Naval officer and is now a local businessman.

According to court records, he has been charged with capital murder killing for hire and remains in custody at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc spoke exclusively with Haddon’s family members, who claim he was set up, plus she will have more on what the court documents reveal about this case — beginning tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.