Navy providing investigation update into jet fuel spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy will provide an update on the cleanup efforts and findings into the investigation after 94,000 gallons of fuel spilled last Friday at NAS Oceana.

Earlier this week the Navy told 10 On Your Side that the fuel leaked after it was being transferred from a pipeline into a storage tank. The spill overflowed on the base and then leaked into nearby waterways. The Navy originally expected the spill to be cleaned up within 48 hours, but as of Friday morning, crews are still working to contain the flow and soak it out of the water.

According to the Navy, at last check there has been a minimal impact on the wildlife in the environment. A spokesperson says six birds died, along with a muskrat, a turtle and several other marine life species. Officials say they’ll continue to test the air quality and water to make sure there’s no further threat of contamination.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory will have more on the findings of the investigation on WAVY News Midday beginning at 12 p.m.