NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, Thursday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 11:58 p.m.

One man was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.