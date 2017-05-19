Man pinned to tree in Suffolk rescued, flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews rescued a man in Suffolk who was pinned to a tree Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the man, who is believed to be in his late 30’s, was flown to the hospital via Nightingale with life-threatening injuries.

Crews were called to North Street in downtown Suffolk just before 5 p.m. for a report that a man was stuck in a tree.

Officials say the man was working in a tree at a resident’s home, when a 20-foot section of the tree fell, pinning the man at his torso, right arm and right leg — suspending him nearly upside down at a distance 24 feet from the ground.

Thunderstorms and lightning moving across the city complicated rescue efforts, according to officials.

Technical rescue teams from Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk also responded to the scene, along with Suffolk crews. Schadel Sheet Metal Works, Inc. in Suffolk provided a crane to help in the rescue.

Officials say the man was removed from the tree just after 7 p.m. Nightingale flew him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

