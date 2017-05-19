4 displaced after lightning strikes causes apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A lightning strike caused a fire Friday evening in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake fire officials said Friday that the fire was at an apartment in the 10 block of Williamsburg Square at the Great Bridge apartments.

Crews arrived on scene at 6:56 p.m. and found fire coming from an exterior electrical panel that serviced one of the apartment units. Officials said crews had the fire out at 7:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and two children are being displaced and have made arrangements for lodging.

Chesapeake Apartment Fire

