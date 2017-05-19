Kool Smiles holding free dental care day for youth in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Children who need dental care in Norfolk will be able to get it for free this weekend.

Kool Smiles says this is the third year in a row for the “Sharing Smiles Day.”

The organization says Kool Smiles dentists will provide treatment at no costs to uninsured and underinsured children up to 18 years of age on Sunday, May 21.

A limited number of treatment spots are available. Kool Smiles says pre-registration is recommended, but does not guarantee treatment.

Parents can register their children in advance by going to this link.