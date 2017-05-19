In The Kitchen: Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is here and its a perfect time to find some fresh summer flavors! Leo Agagas from Tropical Smoothie Cafe joined us in the kitchen and he made for us the Island Green Smoothie and a Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread.

National Flip Flop Day

Visit any cafe on Friday, June 16th

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wear flipflops and get a free sunshine smoothie!

