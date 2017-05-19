Health officials looking for dog involved with incident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Health officials are looking for a dog that was involved with an incident behind Grafton Station.

The Peninsula Health District says the dog is a medium-sized brown dog similar to a Labrador Retriever, but thinner, with a narrow nose and light brown short fur.

The incident happened when a couple was walking the dog behind Grafton Station on the far side of the pond.

If the dog is not found, the victims may have to undergo post exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies. Once the dog is found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits the description, in the area, is asked to call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340.