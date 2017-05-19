Creature Feature – The Bunny Hutch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Bunny Hutch serves as a rescue and educational facility for small mammals and reptiles. It was started by Dr. Angela Maxwell 4 years ago and is overseen by a group of volunteers who happen to also be zookeepers. “Junior”, who is considered the largest bunny in the country, is the organization’s mascot and lives at the Bunny Hutch during working hours. He is the brother of “Simon” the huge rabbit that died on a transatlantic United flight. Both are fathered by “King Darius” the biggest bunny in the world!

The Bunny Hutch rehabilitates the animals needing medical care when they come in and prepares them for adoption. Some go to qualified families. Others are sent to zoos. When we visited, several rabbits were ready to be adopted along with a guinea pig, ferrets, turtles and other reptiles.

This is a non-profit organization and all funds donated go to the care of the animals. There is no paid staff and Dr. Maxwell brings in college interns to provide care as they learn and advance their animal husbandry skills.

For more information about the Bunny Hutch, visit www.thebunnyhutch.org.