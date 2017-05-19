Consumer Reports finds sunscreen SPF is not always accurate

Consumer Reports just released its annual list of top sunscreens. They tested 58 lotions, sprays and sticks and during the process discovered 20 of them tested at less than half the SPF listed on the label.

The good news is several of the highest rated sunscreens are also affordable. Store brand lotions from Walmart, Target and Walgreens all made the list. If you prefer spray sunscreens, several scored an excellent rating this year.

Consumer Reports says it provides unbiased ratings and sunscreen reviews to help you choose the best sunscreen for your lifestyle.

Here are the top rated sunscreens from the Consumer Reports tests:

1. LA ROCHE-POSAY – Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, $36

2. EQUATE – Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

3. PURE – Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion, SPF 50, $6

4. COPPERTONE – WaterBabies Lotion, SPF 50, $12

5. EQUATE – Ultra Protection Lotion, SPF 50, $8

6. OCEAN POTION – Protect and Nourish, SPF 30, $8

7. AVEENO – Protect and Hydrate lotion, SPF 30, $8

8. UP and UP – Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 30, $5

9. COPPERTONE – Clearly Sheer Lotion, SPF 50, $7

10. NEUTROGENA – CoolDry Sport Lotion, SPF 30, $9.50

11. NEUTROGENA – Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 45, $9.50

12. HAWAIIAN TROPIC – Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion, SPF 50, $10.50

13. WELL AT WALGREENS – Baby Lotion, SPF 50, $3

14. COPPERTONE – Sport High Performance Lotion, SPF 50, $12