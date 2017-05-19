Chemical found in NASA site wells that supply Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — NASA is providing extra drinking water for Chincoteague after chemicals used in firefighting foam were found in wells on the Wallops Flight Facility property that supply the town.

Town manager Jim West says Chincoteague worked out the arrangement with NASA after testing over the past several weeks found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in four of the town’s seven wells.

NASA says firefighters previously conducted training with a firefighting foam that contained the compounds, which were once used in a wide variety of consumer products but have mostly been phased out. The potential health effects of human exposure aren’t fully understood.

NASA says all tests on finished drinking water showed it was safe. But some individual wells had levels beyond a health advisory limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.