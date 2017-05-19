Va. Beach man convicted of identity theft, bank fraud

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man could face up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Thursday on bank fraud and identity theft charges.

Authorities with the Department of Justice say Richard Huff, 53, agreed to cash auto loan checks that were fraudulently obtained in the names of stolen identities. This was reportedly part of a conspiracy to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union.

Huff’s co-conspirators would identify him as the seller of new and used Mercedes and BMWs that Huff did not own and was not authorized to sell.

Authorities say the vehicles were listed for sale at car dealerships in Hampton and Newport News at the time the applications were made. Huff presented two fraudulent checks to banks in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake in July of 2016 — and used his cellphone to record video of both transactions.

Authorities say Huff cashed a check on July 13, 2016 for $40,000 — and was arrested one week later when he tried to cash a $45,000 check.

A federal jury convicted Huff on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Huff could face between two and 30 years in prison when he is convicted in October.