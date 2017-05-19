BAE Systems announces round of layoffs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings has learned that BAE Systems is undergoing another round of layoffs.

According to a spokesperson, 50 people were laid off Friday and another 250 will be laid off in June. The layoffs are a result of the defense budget delaying the Navy’s ship repair contracts that could’ve been awarded to be BAE.

Because of that timing, and the fact that the Navy has yet to award contracts to support a larger workforce, they have to do the layoffs.

The spokesperson says that if they were to be awarded another contract, they could hire people back.

BAE Systems has released the following statement:

“BAE Systems has notified employees at its Norfolk, Va., shipyard that it will conduct a previously-announced workforce reduction from mid-May through the end of June. The workforce reduction will impact approximately 300 people and is the result of the Navy’s decision to delay the award of several competitive repair contracts earlier this spring. BAE Systems Norfolk shipyard directly employs approximately 1,000 people today. “BAE Systems recognizes that the workforce reduction this month is directly impacting 300 talented men and women, our temporary workforce and our shipyard team overall. We greatly appreciate the contribution and hard work of the employees who will be leaving our organization.”