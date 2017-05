PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Operation Save a Shelter Dog and United in Rescue, and they’re here today to tell us about Rock & Rescue… their big fundraiser this weekend at PBR in Hampton.

2017 Rock & Rescue

Sunday from Noon to 6pm

PBR Hampton Roads

Power Plant Parkway – Hampton

RockAndRescueVA.com