1 dead; 4 face charges in speed racing accident in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – One person has died and four other people face charges following an accident that allegedly involved a speed competition on NC12.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, five vehicles (2015 Chevrolet Camaro, 2016 Dodge Charger, 2017 Ford Mustang, 2015 Subaru WRX, and a 2013 Honda Accord) were all involved in the competition.

The Honda, driven by 24-year-old Virasack Mack Phienboupha, turned into the northbound lane of NC12 attempting to pass one of the other vehicles. The Honda failed to yield the right of way to a 2005 Chevrolet pickup, owned by Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, hitting it head on.

The pickup then became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape out of the window, while a passenger was pulled from the truck by bystanders at the scene. Both were transported to local hospitals for injuries. The fire was extinguished by the Nags Head Fire Department.

Phienboupha was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old Daniel Kim, 20-year-old Ryan Srishord, 18-year-old Xinpeng Tang and 19-year-old Patrick Xiao are facing charges for spontaneous speed competition. Further charges are pending.