NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three peregrine falcons will be back home in the Shenandoah Valley after Virginia Department of Transportation crews helped rescue them on the James Rive Bridge.

VDOT posted to Facebook Wednesday that crews partnered with Shenandoah National Park, William & Mary and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to help rescue and relocate the falcons.

The falcons will be back in their natural historical habitat in Shenandoah, according to VDOT.

JRB Falcon Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Credit: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Credit: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries