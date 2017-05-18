Two suspects wanted for stealing iPhones from Sprint store in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a store and stole cell phones.

Around 3:30 a.m., police say two masked suspects entered the front glass of the Sprint store at 4615 Monticello Avenue and stole five Apple iPhones.

Authorities say this incident may be related to similar incidents throughout the Hampton Roads area.

If you recognize these suspect or know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or reach out to Investigator Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or via email.