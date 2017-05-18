Gas leak near Toano Post Office prompts road closure

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak in the area of the Toano Post Office Thursday morning caused a closure on Richmond Road, James City County officials say.
In a post on Facebook, officials said Richmond Road was closed in both directions. A detour was set-up off Church Lane through Chesapeake Avenue.
Duane Bourne with Virginia Natural Gas told WAVY.com Thursday crews responded to a report of a damaged natural gas pipeline on Richmond Road.
James City County officials tweeted just before 11 a.m. that Richmond Road was reopened.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.