Gas leak near Toano Post Office prompts road closure

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak in the area of the Toano Post Office Thursday morning caused a closure on Richmond Road, James City County officials say.

In a post on Facebook, officials said Richmond Road was closed in both directions. A detour was set-up off Church Lane through Chesapeake Avenue.

Duane Bourne with Virginia Natural Gas told WAVY.com Thursday crews responded to a report of a damaged natural gas pipeline on Richmond Road.

James City County officials tweeted just before 11 a.m. that Richmond Road was reopened.

