PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)0 — You can take part in a national trend of doing yoga with animals.

The Portsmouth Humane Society is offering a class Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event is to help promote cat and kitten adoptions.

It is free, but organizers ask that you make a donation to the shelter.

Spaces are limited, so if you’re interested, you need to sign up. Cats will be provided, so you do not have to bring your own if you have one.

Click here to reserve a space.