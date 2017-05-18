Riverside working with Hampton VAMC to ensure care for vets

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health Systems and the Hampton VA Medical Center have signed a provider agreement with the veterans choice program.

The veterans choice program allows veterans to use community providers when VA services are unavailable in a timely manner or are more than 40 miles away.

Riverside says this agreement will ensure that vets get access to timely and quality care in the community.

A news release from Riverside says Hampton Roads has one of the fastest growing veteran populations in the nation. The Hampton VAMC has seen veteran growth of 21.5 percent over the past five years, which is more than three times higher than the national average.