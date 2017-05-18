Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The Portsmouth Department of Public Health say a raccoon that was reported being wounded and acting lethargic on May 13, has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Portsmouth Department of Health responded to the call on May 13 at 10:25 p.m. in the area between Portsmouth Boulevard and Arcadia Avenue. On May 18, The Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services notified them the animal tested positive for the rabies virus.

At this time, no humans or domestic animals have been identified as being exposed.

Visit the Portsmouth Department of Public Health for tips on how you can prevent your family and pets from being exposed to rabies.