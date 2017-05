PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is Falcor. Falcor is a 3-year-old black and tan Rottweiler mix. He’s a big fella, but he’s really friendly, well-behaved and playful.

If you’d like to make Falcor a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVA.us and search for Animal Care Center.