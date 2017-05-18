Norfolk, ODU surveying residents about dog parks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk and Old Dominion University want to know what you think about dog parks.

The two have partnered together to survey residents’ perceptions of dog parks in the city.

Norfolk says the survey is being conducting online until July 1, and is asking for feedback from residents — regardless of whether or not they own a dog.

The survey is being conducted in the hopes that dog park success will result in practical guidelines for others to consider as they design such parks.

Norfolk says 22 participants of the survey will receive a $50 Amazon gift certificate.

You can take part in the survey at this link.