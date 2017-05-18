New HRT bus offers $2 ride from Oceanfront to Bayfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new shuttle will soon make it easier to get from the Oceanfront to Bayfront and back.

Starting Sunday, the Bayfront Shuttle will start picking up passengers at 19th and Arctic and make stops at Atlantic and 82nd Street, First Landing State Park, Shore Drive and Sandalwood Drive, Shore Drive and Croix Drive before turning around at its final stop on Vista Circle before the Lesner Bridge.

“A lot of people are going to use it,” said Dennis Jackson, who frequently uses HRT to get around. “I think it’s going to hit the areas the bus system now doesn’t hit.”

Brian Solis, the city’s transportation manager, tells 10 On Your Side the bus will improve connectivity and ease congestion at the Oceanfront. He says the route will give people an alternative to driving and parking and will hopefully bring more locals and tourists to both locations.

Justin Zukowski, manager at Sugar Shack on Shore Drive, is excited about the increase in foot traffic. The donut shop, which sits at the corner of Shore Drive and Vista Circle, opened in November. Zukowski says they are still trying to win over customers.

“It’s great because we are trying to grow within the community and build more awareness, so I think it’ll invite a lot of new guests to come in,” said Zukowski. “If the trolley can bring some more tourist business down our way and build our name, then we definitely invite that.”

The route will run daily, from 8 a.m. to midnight, from May 21 to Labor Day. A one-way adult ticket costs $2. Passengers can purchase an all-day ticket for $4.