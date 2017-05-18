NCDOT worker rescues, adopts kitten thrown off OBX bridge

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A kitten that was tossed off a bridge in the Outer Banks has a loving new home.

Reece Newman and Ben Presgrave work for NCDOT as underwater inspectors. The two men were on a boat Wednesday inspecting the Old Manns Harbor Bridge when they saw a cat in the air that had been thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The employees rescued the distressed kitty — and Newman and his family adopted it!

A veterinarian said the kitty, named “Bridger Catfish Newman,” is healthy and doing well.