NCDOT relishes in giving Weinermobile a ferry ride

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Weinermobile took a ride on the Hatteras Ferry on the Outer Banks this week.

Megan Vayette took this picture and the folks at NCDOT quickly shared it for the world to see.

Lots of people commented saying they saw the Weinermobile heading to Ocracoke Island. NCDOT said it “relished” the fact that the famous vehicle road the ferry.

They said it couldn’t be done, but we went to great lengths to get a better hot dog in every hand. #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs https://t.co/PTDsM2OCYo — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) May 18, 2017

Check out the Weinermobile App to find out where you can “ketchup” with it near you!

