Natural gas leak prompts evacuation at Walgreens in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A small natural gas leak prompted an evacuation Thursday at a Walgreens in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake.

City of Chesapeake officials say fire crews were called to the store on Hanbury Road East just before 10:30 a.m.

Crews found a smell of natural gas inside the building when they arrived five minutes later.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store while firefighters investigated the odor.

Officials say firefighters found a small natural gas leak coming from a malfunctioning pilot light on the store’s water heater. The gas supply to the heater was secured and crews ventilated the building.

There were no injuries or complaints of illness, according to officials.

Employees and shoppers returned to the store just before 11 a.m.