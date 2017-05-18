Missing man with dementia sought in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man with dementia.

Police say 73-year-old Johnny Throckmorton was last seen in 4500 block of Hopewell Road in the Tunstall area of New Kent County at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Throckmorton, who is believed to be driving a blue and gold 2006 Kia Sorrento with Virginia tags #VRC1817, is described as a 6-foot-4, 265-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.