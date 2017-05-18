Meet the Candidates: Republican Corey Stewart

Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart wants to “take back Virginia.” He sat down with Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour to go over three key parts of his plan to make it happen.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Many Virginians would agree he’s the most controversial candidate in the race for governor, but that doesn’t bother Corey Stewart.

“I’m not afraid of controversy,” he said.

Stewart describes himself as having executive-style leadership.

“I’ve been governing the second largest county in Virginia for the last 10 years, Prince William County. I’m directly elected as the chairman,” he said.

He wants to bring that experience to a statewide stage as governor. He outlined three ways he wants to make that happen.

First, he says he wants to remove illegal immigrants who are committing crimes. It’s something he’d focused on in Prince William County.

“I’m going to nip it in the bud. We’re going to crack down and we’re going to root it out and we’re going to make all Virginians safer,” he said.

Next on his plan: defending Virginia’s heritage.

He says he’d sign legislation prohibiting the removal of any memorial commemorating a war hero. He’s been outspoken about plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville.

“They’re trying to tear down our history, deprive us of our great heritage here in Virginia. We have to stand up for it. It’s very, very important,” he said. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

The third part of his plan is cutting taxes. He says the only way to do that is by cutting spending, too.

“We are going to call on each department to come up with a list of cuts at 10, 20 and 30 percent,” said Stewart. “Then we are going to choose from those cuts that they identify, the cuts that we’re going to pursue.”

That way, he says, they can reduce the state’s budget and try to cut down the tax rate within one year.

BORN: Minnesota / “I wasn’t born in Virginia, but I got here as soon as I could.”

LIVES: Woodbridge, VA

COLLEGE: Georgetown University, William Mitchell College of Law

FAMILY: Wife Maria, two sons

MENTORS: George Washington / “He is still in my mind the greatest president of all time.”

CAMPAIGN SLOGAN: “Take Back Virginia”

WEBSITE: coreystewart.com