Deliberations expected to begin in trial of man charged in baby’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jury deliberations are expected to begin Thursday in the trial of a man charged with murdering a Portsmouth toddler.

Police say 20-year-old Jerry Atkinson Jr. shot 18-month-old Dion Lofton Jr. during an attempted robbery in 2015.

In yesterday’s closing arguments, prosecutors said Atkinson participated in a plan to rob the victim’s mother of drugs and money. That plan went awry.

Atkinson’s defense attorney said the prosecutors’ case is falling apart, and if they don’t know what happened the night of the crime — they can’t ask the jury to convict.

The judge planned to bring jurors back Thursday for the prosecution’s rebuttal closing argument and the start of deliberation.

Erin Kelly will have updates from Portsmouth on air and online.