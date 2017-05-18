Game Over: Pulling the Plug on Addiction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and even tablets — These days kids always seem to be playing some sort of video game, always connected to an electronic device.

But how much game time, is too much?

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon takes a look at a growing problem that could be happening right before your child’s eyes.

A local psychologist says over the past few years, he’s seen an increase in young clients addicted to video games. According to a recent study from the Entertainment Software Association, 65 percent of American households have a regular video game player.

While it is a hobby for many, it can become a problem and a distraction for some. 10 On Your Side sat down with one teen who says he got hooked.

“It gives you a position of power, where you’re just like the key to something — You’re part of something that’s greater than you are. And it sort of makes you feel like a hero, so you keep coming back you’re like, ‘I got to do this.”

What are the warning signs of a gaming addiction? How should parents keep their kids on track?

