Feds say 83 gang leaders, members arrested in 5-state raid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More than 80 members of the United Blood Nation gang have been indicted as part of a five-state crackdown on gang activity, federal authorities announced Thursday.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers carried out the arrest warrants in Charlotte and other locations across North Carolina. Arrests were also made in South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and New York.

“Today’s law enforcement action delivered a serious blow to the leadership structure throughout the ranks of this criminal organization,” U.S. Attorney Jill Rose said. “And this is only the beginning.”

A federal grand jury returned the indictments on Monday. Of the 83 people named in the indictments, officials said 27 are already behind bars and 10 are still at large.

Prosecutors say gang members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder, narcotics distribution and firearms possession. The indictment also says gang members engaged in bank fraud and wire fraud.

Allegations contained in the indictment said that, beginning by at least 2009 and continuing until the present, the defendants were leaders and members of the UBN’s Nine Trey Gangsters. Members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, narcotics distribution and firearms possession.

The indictment also says that some defendants engaged in bank fraud and wire fraud to generate proceeds to pay gang dues, maintain membership with the gang, discipline other gang members and to be promoted within gang leadership.

The 83 defendants charged with one count of Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy are:

Sherman Devante Addison, a/k/a “Ace,” 22, of Shelby.

Aaron Demitri Alexander, a/k/a “A Dawg,” 24, of Charlotte.

Montraya Antwain Atkinson, a/k/a “Hardbody,” 30, of Raleigh, N.C.

Freddrec Deandre Banks, a/k/a “Drec/Banga,” 21, of Shelby.

James Baxton, a/k/a “Frank White,” 43, incarcerated in New York.

Bradley Beauchamp, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Destinee Danyell Blakeney, a/k/a “Lady Rude,” 22, of Morven, N.C.

Antonio Dontre Brooks, a/k/a “Montana,” 24, of Shelby.

Antarious Qaushard Byers, a/k/a “Bang,” 23, of Shelby.

Renaldo Rodregus Camp, a/k/a “Rodeo/Drop,” 39, of Shelby.

Shakira Monique Campbell, a/k/a “Lady Rage,” 23, of Charlotte.

Adrian Nayron Coker, a/k/a “Gotti,” 27, of Gastonia, N.C.

Brandon Khalil Covington, a/k/a “Blokka,” 24, of Charlotte.

Alex Levi Cox, a/k/a “Quick,” 26, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Marquel Michael Cunningham, 20, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Richard Diaz, a/k/a “Damu,” 32, of Charlotte.

James Walter Dowdle, a/k/a “Staxx,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

John Paul Durant, a/k/a “JP/Glock/Gudda,” 28, of Shelby.

Cynthia Gilmore, a/k/a “Cynthia Young/Lady Bynt,” 41, of Raleigh.

Shamon Movair Goins, a/k/a “Rugie,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Pedro Gutierrez, a/k/a “Magoo/Light/Inferno,” 44, incarcerated in New York.

Jalen Raekwon Hackney, a/k/a “Menace,” 19, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Christopher Dentre Hamrick, a/k/a “Red Dot,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lavaughn Antonio Hanton, a/k/a “Killem/Billy-D,” 33, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Oneil Harrison, a/k/a “Ant,” 20, of Charlotte.

Bianca Kiashie Harrison, a/k/a “Lady Gunz,” 27, of Raleigh.

Quincy Delone Haynes, a/k/a “Black Montana,” 38, Shelby.

Delonte Maurice Hicks, a/k/a “BBB Shooter/Black,” 28, of Morven.

Jasmin Reikeem Hicks, a/k/a “Rude,” 26, of Morven.

Bobby Earl Hines, a/k/a “Swahili,” 34, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Raheam Shumar Hopper, a/k/a “Bone,” 23, of Shelby.

Wesley Javon Howze, a/k/a “Drama,” 21, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Donl Lequintin Hunsucker, a/k/a “Remy,” 31, of Charlotte.

Dricko Dashon Huskey, a/k/a “Drizzy,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Muhammad John Jackson, a/k/a “Picasso,” 32, of Charlotte.

Terrence Thomas Johnsom, a/k/a “Sypher,” 40, of Shelby.

Joe Tarpeh Johnson, a/k/a “JR/Big Pusha/Kutthroat,” 26, of Charlotte.

Latif Nakia Antoine Johnson, a/k/a “Billy Solo,” 23, of Charlotte, N.C.

Tonney Horatio Kerbay, a/k/a “Rich Tonney,” 29, of Charlotte.

Rashad Monte King, a/k/a “Billy Kilo Montana,” 25, of Charlotte.

Barrington Audley Lattibeaudiere, a/k/a “Bandana/Bobby Seale,” 30, of North Lauderdale, Florida.

Juan Cruz Leon, a/k/a “Jefe,” 21, of Charlotte.

Renaire Roshique Lewis, Jr., a/k/a “Banz/Esco,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lamonte Kentrell Lloyd, a/k/a “Murda Mo/Moo,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Matthew Lowe, a/k/a “Gucci,” 26, of Shelby.

Charles Kenyon Lytle, a/k/a “Kam,” 39, of Charlotte.

Terry Lavon Maddox, a/k/a “Turbo,” 26, of Shelby.

Bradon Theodore Manning, a/k/a “Billy B,” 28, of Columbia, S.C.

Travis Cordell McClain, a/k/a “Fridaay Daa Thuurteenth,” 25, of Charlotte.

Robert Allen McClinton, a/k/a “Trigga,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaac Nabah MckIntosh, a/k/a “Mac,” 26, of Charlotte.

D’Angelo De’Mara McNeil, a/k/a “Dutch,” 26, of Charlotte.

Christopher Lashon Miller, a/k/a “Dro,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Johnny Thomas Mitchell, a/k/a “Joker,” 37, of Shelby.

Christopher O’Brien Moore, a/k/a “Ratchet,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Myquan Lamar Nelson, a/k/a “Dripz,” 26, of Charlotte.

Thomas Oliver, a/k/a “T.O., Recon,” 31, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Kolawole Olalekan Omotosho, a/k/a “Rugged Red,” 19, of Jacksonville, N.C.

James Bradin Pegues, 30, of Charlotte.

Deshawn Deonta Peterkin, a/k/a “Proo,” 28, of Morven.

Laquida Shuntae Poston, a/k/a “Lady Recon,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Austin Demontry Potts, a/k/a “Big Tek, B-Tek,” 23, of Charlotte.

Tyquan Ramont Powell, a/k/a “Savage,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Omar Lionel Reed, a/k/a “Omega,” 38, incarcerated in New Mexico.

Omari Rosero, a/k/a “Uno B,” 40, incarcerated in New York.

Porsha Talina Rosero, a/k/a “Porsha Talina Gowdy/Lady Uno B,” 34, of Syracuse, New York.

Kenneth Marquise Ruff, a/k/a “Red Hot,” 26, of Shelby.

Rashad Sattar, 20, of Fort Lauderdale.

Alandus Montrell Smith, a/k/a “Kadafia,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Bernard Smith, a/k/a “Redd Lion,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Denzel Lamont Spikes, a/k/a “Dinki/Dino,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaiah Devon Stallworth, a/k/a “Zay/Juice,” 25, of Charlotte.

Cedric Lexander Surratt, a/k/a “Hollywood/5-Star,” 29, of Charlotte.

Peatrez Lamar Teaste, a/k/a “P-Wheezy,” 24, of Myrtle Beach.

Jhad Elijah Thorbourne, a/k/a “Flight,” 23, of Charlotte.

Lavon Christopher Turner, a/k/a “Hungry,” 27, Charlotte.

Jesse James Watkins, a/k/a “Showtime,” 33, of Charlotte.

Quintez Lamar Watkins, a/k/a “Bandana,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Earl Watson, a/k/a “Gunz,” 31, of Jacksonville.

Twylain Stanley Wilson, a/k/a “5 Alive,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Ronald Anthony Wofford, 27, of Charlotte.

Jonathan Wray, a/k/a “Jon Jon/Yungin,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Patrick Devon Wray, a/k/a “Ike, Murda,” 28, of Shelby.

