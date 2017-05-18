Drone runway opens at Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined NASA officials Thursday at Wallops Island for the dedication of a new Unmanned Aircraft Systems airfield at Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS).

The ceremony launches a new runway dedicated to drone research and development.

Following the ribbon cutting, McAuliffe became the first governor to ever ride in a autonomous aerial system.

According to its website, MARS is one of four spacesports in the United States that is licensed through the FAA to launch to orbit — and one of two on the East Coast.

