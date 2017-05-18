Amber Alert canceled, Hampton mother and infant still missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Amber Alert for a missing Hampton infant has been canceled.

Last week, state police issued an Amber Alert last week on behalf of Hampton police for eight-month-old Chloe Johnson.

Virginia State Police announced the termination of the Amber Alert Thursday night. State police say the alert was terminated in accordance with Amber Alert policy.

“Standard procedures for a Virginia Amber Alert dictate a 12-hour activation period, unless there are extenuating circumstances,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in an email Thursday night. “The Amber Alert for Chloe Johnson was originally activated May 11, 2017. Upon completion of seven days, the activation has now been terminated.”

According to Virginia’s Amber Alert website, Chloe and her mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson, are still considered missing and endangered.

Chloe and Keir were reported missing earlier this month. Hampton police say the two were last seen Sunday, April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive. Johnson was heading to Buckroe Beach to take her daughter for a walk. No one has seen or heard from Keir since.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side learned Newport News police were taking over the investigation into Chloe and Keir’s disappearance. The car police believe the two were in was recovered in Newport News on Mother’s Day morning about 10 miles from Johnson’s Hampton home.

