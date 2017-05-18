Accident closes southbound lanes on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An accident on Interstate 664 South has closed multiple travel lanes.

VDOT 511 tweeted Thursday that the accident was at mile maker 12, near College Drive in Suffolk.

WAVY’s Rico Bush tweeted images of the crash, which showed a heavily damaged minivan on the shoulder of the highway.

VDOT reported Thursday morning that the accident involved a tractor-trailer. Traffic cameras showed motorists getting by the right shoulder.

SUFFOLK-Crash-I-664SB before the Western Freeway. TT & 2 other vehicles @WAVY_News https://t.co/L5ZZiMulvX — Jen Lewis (@JenLewiswavy) May 18, 2017

VDOT also reported heavy congestion on Interstate 64 East at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel around the time of the accident.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this accident.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

