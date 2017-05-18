41st Harborfest will celebrate 100-year anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year’s Harborfest will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the world’s largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk.

Homecoming at Harborfest will honor all active duty service members and veterans who serve or served at Naval Station Norfolk. The Navy’s ramped-up participation will add excitement and patriotism to the event.

The Parade of Sail will include Navy ships among the usual tall ships and private boats. A Navy aircraft flyover and a patriotic fireworks display will also add to the thrills in store for festivalgoers. On top of that, Navy dive tanks, exhibits, U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine demos, ship visits and tours and Navy-themed family activities will be going on throughout the weekend.

Ceremonial events will include a Public Proclamation, featuring Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and other officials and Navy leaders on Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.

For the Navy 100 celebration, the public will be invited to participate in a three-day wreath laying at the Navy Homecoming Statue by adding to the giant circle of red, white or blue carnations with a complimentary flower.

Family of deployed Navy personnel, as well as members of the public, will be able to write postcards and record video messages to be delivered to their loved ones serving around the world.

The artwork for this year’s commemorative poster was created by Lieutenant Commander Matt DeGree, who represents three generations of service at Naval Station Norfolk, in honor of the naval base’s centennial celebration. Town Point Park will boldly display the “Norfolk Navy Proud” 100th anniversary logo on flags and banners throughout the festival site.

Country music star Travis Tritt headlines the entertainment on Saturday night, followed by a patriotic fireworks display accompanied by a specially choreographed musical score in honor of the centennial celebration.

A special Navy 100 Concert featuring the U.S. Atlantic Fleet Forces Band takes place on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Established in 1945 and comprised of active-duty Navy musicians, the United States Fleet Forces Band serves as the Navy’s musical ambassador, regularly participating in events of national and international significance both in the U.S. and abroad.

Homecoming at Harborfest 2017 is part of the yearlong celebration of Naval Station Norfolk’s Centennial. Throughout the year, the City of Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk are highlighting the installation’s rich history and the impact it has had on Norfolk, Hampton Roads, Virginia and the Nation. More than 30 events will honor the past, celebrate the present and shape the future of Norfolk’s proud Navy tradition.