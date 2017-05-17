Williamsburg man caught with loaded handgun at Dulles Airport

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — TSA officials say a Williamsburg man was cited Monday after he was caught with a loaded handgun at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The gun was detected in the man’s carry-on luggage as he was passing through a checkpoint. TSA says Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

TSA officials say the man had a ticket to to Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Firearms and firearm ammunition are not allowed in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags.