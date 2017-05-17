We Have a Jam Packed WEEKEND of Events in Hampton Roads

Friday, May 19 : Lukas Graham @ Paradise Ocean Club

Grammy Nominated Artist Lukas Graham is headed to Hampton Roads! This Friday head out to the Paradise Ocean Club for an on-the-beach party with food, drinks and more. There will be DJ’s spinning today’s best hits along with the NOW 105 crew giving away epic prizes.

Lukas Graham will perform some of his biggest hit’s along with a meet-and-greet for fans. Don’t wait to get your tickets this summer’s first major party!

Spring Into Summer kicks-off Friday, May 19 at the Paradise Ocean Club from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.! Tickets for general admission start at $15.

Saturday, May 20 : Kidney Walk @ 24th street park

This Saturday, come out to 24th Street Park and join me in the Kidney Walk! 1-in-3 Americans are at risk for kidney disease because they have high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of kidney disease.

You can help raise awareness in our community by joining us in the Hampton Roads Kidney Walk. Enjoy on-site fun with dance parties, live entertainment and more! C’mon, join other kidney donors, recipients, and their families at the walk, and let’s celebrate the gift of life and each other.

The Kidney Walk kicks-off at the 24th Street Park stage. Saturday morning 9:30 a.m.

Monday, May 22 : Red Shoe BBQ @ Hunt Club Farm – Virginia Beach

Get your taste buds ready for some finger-lickin’ good BBQ this Monday! Red shoe BBQ is taking over Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach for a great cause.There will be food, beer and wine to go along with an amazing silent auction. Live music from The Deloreans will have you rocking out hard to 80’s jamz throughout the event.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk. So come out to Red Shoe BBQ this Monday evening at Hunt Club Farm.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $40.

Thursday, May 18 : The 4th Annual WORLD’s LARGEST OFFICE PARTY @ Waterside District.

You could win huge prizes up to $1000 plus local radio personalities will be there. It’s $5 to pre-register and all proceeds benefit CHKD.

Wednesday, May 17 : Empire – Tonight at 9 p.m. Tweet me and I’ll tweet you back!