Water valve break impacts service at elementary school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water valve break in Norfolk is impacting water service at an elementary school and two blocks of a residential area, officials say.

Harry Kenyon with Norfolk Public Works tells WAVY.com a water valve at Marshall Avenue and Link Street — sending water spraying 25 to 30 feet in the air.

Crews are working to shutdown the water main and replace valve.

Kenyon says water service at David Gilbert Jacox Elementary School has been affected by the valve break.

A two block area around Marshall Ave and Link Street will be without water service. Kenyon says traffic is being detoured off Marshall Avenue.

