Virginia Tech upsets no. 25 ODU in meeting at Harbor Park

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Tom Stoffel hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give Virginia Tech a lead it would not give up. Relief Pitcher Dylan Hall helped seal a 8-4 win for the Hokies over no. 25 Old Dominion in front of 4,000 fans at Harbor Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach’s Culver Lamb (Tallwood High School) gave the Monarchs a 3-2 lead in the fourth when he ripped a 1-1 pitch into the party deck out in right field.

Given the location, a number of local players got the chance to take the field in front of the hometown crowd. Most notably, Paul Haul Jr., a sophomore relief pitcher from Maury High School in Norfolk, took the mound in the bottom of the eighth, and struck out Kurt Sinnen to end the inning.

Coincidently, Sinnen is not only a local himself (Kellam High School, Virginia Beach), he was also a teammate with Haul playing for the Peninsula Pilots. “It was awesome. Kind of sureal,” said Haul, who used to watch ballgames at Harbor Park as a youngster. “Coming in and watching big-leaguers play, it’s a dream (to play at Harbor Park).”

ODU will conclude its regular season with a three-game road trip to Florida Atlantic this weekend.