Vehicle fire damages Chesapeake home, displaces family of 4

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four was displaced Wednesday after a vehicle fire damaged their Chesapeake home.

Fire officials say it happened around 4:47 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chesterfield Loop. Crews got to the scene eight minutes later and found an SUV on fire just a few feet away from a two-story home.

Firefighters got the fire under control 20 minutes later. No one was hurt.

The vehicle fire caused damaged to the outside of the home. There was some smoke damage inside the home as well.

The residents have made arrangements to stay somewhere else.

Fire officials say the fire started in the SUV’s engine compartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.