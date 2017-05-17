Triennial emergency exercise to be held today at PHF

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency officials will be holding a drill Wednesday morning at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The goal of the drill is to train EMS on real-life airport disasters.

Officials say the drill will not affect flights coming into and out of the airport. The drill is required every three years as a part of FAA regulations.

An Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Training System will be on-hand Wednesday morning to simulate scenarios, to include live fire training.

The exercise is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..