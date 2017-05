Tidewater Comicon 2017 had people dressing up as their favorite super hero, anime character or just coming in their everyday wear for the fun! Saturday and Sunday (May 13-14) the Virginia Beach Convention Center was filled with actors, wrestlers and of course comic book artist’s to sign fan memorabilia. We chatted with Jay and Silent Bob actor, Jason Mewes about his upcoming projects and more! Hear what he and Kevin Smith are currently working on and catch them both on their podcast SEESMOD.

