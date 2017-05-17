2nd grade student left on bus for three hours in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A second grade student at Hardy Elementary School was left on a school bus for three hours Tuesday, according to Isle of Wight County Schools officials.

Officials say the bus the student was left on parks at Westside Elementary School.

Another driver saw the child and took them into school.

Officials say the student was checked by the school nurse and released to their parents in good condition.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton met with the child’s parents Wednesday morning.

According to officials, it is standard procedure for drivers to walk around and check the bus at the school, and again after they park the bus.

The school district says it is investigating the situation and reviewing procedures with all drivers.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.