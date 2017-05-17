NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance

STEPHEN OHLEMACHER, Associated Press Writer Published: Updated:
In this April 23, 2014, photo, Republican senatorial candidate Thom Tillis responds during a televised debate at WRAL television studios in Raleigh, N.C. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is launching ads this week in North Carolina and Georgia in a crunch-time effort to help establishment-backed Republicans in crowded Senate primaries and pumping money into commercials praising GOP hopefuls in Michigan, Montana and Alaska. The North Carolina primary is May 6, Georgia two weeks later. The Chamber will begin airing ads Wednesday for Tillis and Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.