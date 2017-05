CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they are looking for a missing man who is considered endangered.

Police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says Robert Copeland Jr. was reported missing Monday, and was last seen May 10 on N. Battlefield Boulevard.

Elliot says Copeland is considered endangered and is in need of medication.

Call police if you see Copeland or have information of his whereabouts.