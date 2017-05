NORFOLK (WAVY)- As first reported by Harry Minium of the Virginian-Pilot, Old Dominion will receive $1.32 million to open their 2018 season in Lynchburg against Liberty University, who just approved a move to transition from FCS to FBS football.

Liberty is expected to receive big sums of money for matchups against the University of Virginia and Auburn, and are already working with a $1 billion endowment.