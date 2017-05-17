Navy investigating compacted trash disks found in Outer Banks

CAROVA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating after compacted trash disks similar to those made on its ships washed up on beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills resident Heather Cremia tells 10 On Your Side she found 17 discs.

Cremia says she found the first disc in Kill Devil Hills on April 27, while a friend found several other discs while working in Carova on Mother’s Day.

Ted Brown with the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command said the disks appear to be similar to those made on Navy ships to compress plastic waste for easy storage until a ship reaches port.

Brown say ships are prohibited from dumping plastic into the ocean under Navy policy and environmental regulations.

The Navy is planning to send a message to operating units reminding them of the plastic disposal policy, Brown says.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will have more on this story tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.