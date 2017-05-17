PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 1954, President Eisenhower declared this week as National Salvation Army Week and there are great ways to celebrate and show gratitude all this week.

Major James Allison from the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with a list of great activities this week and a special surprise for Kerri and Chris.

Wednesday

Community Lunch on the Lawn: Festival in the Park in Portsmouth

11am to 1pm

Lunch served while listening to music from the Salvation Army Praise Band

Wacky Wednesday – 50% off select items at Salvation Army thrift stores in Hampton Roads.

Thursday

The Salvation Army night at Harbor Park. Capt. McKinley and RJ Gator will throw out the first pitch.

Friday

Kick off Summer Family Fun Nights at The Kroc Center with a Luau and movie on the lawn. Other activities include Open Swim, Bounce Houses, outdoor games, music and more.

Saturday

ALL DAY – $1 per pound sale at the Salvation Army Family Store on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Salvation Army Week

Events Through Friday presented by the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads

To learn more, visit SalvationArmyHRVA.org or call (757) 543-8100

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads.