Navy offers temporary relocation to some residents near Oceana fuel spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy officials said Wednesday that they have a plan to temporarily relocate residents of three neighborhoods near the fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Last Thursday, a leak spilled 94,000 gallons of jet fuel at Oceana. Navy officials say fuel was being transferred from a truck to a storage tank on base Wednesday night when the spill occurred. The spill was not noticed until early Thursday morning.

Officials originally said the spill was expected to be cleaned up within 48 hours, but crews are still working to mitigate the leak. The Navy says they’re in an emergency cleanup phase now and will move to a remedial cleanup phase within the next few weeks. A contractor for the Navy is working around the clock to soak up the jet fuel from Wolfsnare Creek.

Each day, crews remove gallons of jet fuel from nearby waterways, but the fumes persist. Neighbors have told 10 On Your Side they wake up to the odor leaking from the creek.

“These fumes, I’m not used to,” said painter and nearby resident Richard Madden. “It’s like being inside a gas tank.”

Madden says he used plastic wrap to seal off the second floor of his house. He and his family wear masks inside and don’t spend time on the first floor.

“Since Friday, we’ve had headaches, nausea, nose flared up and sore throats,” he said.

The Navy held a public forum on the spill Monday. Doctors on hand at the meeting said air samples show low levels of chemicals in the air. But health department officials admitted at Monday’s meeting that they “don’t have a lot of answers,” because jet fuel spills like this one don’t happen often, and there haven’t been many studies on the effects of jet fuel on people.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Navy said they will offer vouchers to some residents to temporarily relocate. Neighbors will be given a list of hotels where they can stay.

